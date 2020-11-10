Wizz Air launches carbon offsetting scheme in partnership with CHOOSE

Wizz Air launched (09-Nov-2020) a carbon offsetting scheme in partnership with CHOOSE, as part of its wider commitment to reducing emissions. The scheme allows passengers to calculate the environmental impact of travel and offset the carbon emissions by supporting trusted, high impact climate projects around the world. Wizz Air is initially supporting two verified carbon reducing projects, The International Small Group and Tree Planting Program in Uganda and the Pichacay Landfill Gas to Renewable Energy Project in Ecuador. [more - original PR]