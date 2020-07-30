30-Jul-2020 11:48 AM
Wizz Air launches 200 new routes and opens new bases in Q1FY2020
Wizz Air launched (28-Jul-2020) more than 200 new routes and reallocated 22 aircraft across the network in Q1FY2021. The carrier opened new bases in Albania, Cyprus, Italy, Ukraine, Germany, Romania and Russia. Details as follows:
- New bases:
- Bacău: Two aircraft;
- Dortmund: Three aircraft;
- Larnaca: Three aircraft;
- Milan Malpensa: Five aircraft;
- St Petersburg: Two aircraft;
- Lviv: One aircraft;
- Tirana: Three aircraft;
- Base expansion:
- Belgrade: Base expanded from two to three aircraft;
- Varna: Base expanded from two to three aircraft;
- London Luton: Base expanded from 10 to 11 aircraft. [more - original PR]