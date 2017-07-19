Wizz Air expands fleet in 1Q2017

Wizz Air added (19-Jul-2017) one A320ceo and three A321ceo aircraft in 1Q2017, increasing the fleet to 83 aircraft. Wizz Air CEO József Váradi said: "We continue to drive our ultra-low cost base even lower with a delivery stream of brand new A321 aircraft which deliver double digit cost savings compared to A320 aircraft. By Mar-2018 Wizz Air will be operating 26 A321 aircraft – representing a third of the airline's planned seat capacity". The carrier also expanded its network with 10 new routes, including to new airports in Russia, Kazakhstan and Morocco, taking the network to more than 500 routes to and from 42 countries. [more - original PR]