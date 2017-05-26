26-May-2017 8:28 AM
Wizz Air Holdings operating profit increases 5% in FY2017
Wizz Air Holdings reported (25-May-2017) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Mar-2017:
- Revenue: EUR1571 million, +10% year-on-year;
- Passenger ticket: EUR916 million, +2%;
- Ancillary: EUR655.7 million, +23%;
- Total operating costs: EUR1325 million, +11%;
- Airport, handling and en-route charges: EUR390.0 million, +14%;
- Fuel: EUR375.2 million, -7%;
- Operating profit: EUR246.7 million, +5%;
- Net profit: EUR246 million, +28%;
- Passengers: 23.8 million, +19%;
- Load factor: 90.1%, +1.9ppt;
- Revenue per ASK: EUR 3.75 cents, -8.5%;
- Cost per ASK: EUR 3.15 cents, -7.8%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 2.25 cents, -0.6%;
- Total assets: EUR1696million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR774 million;
- Total liabilities: EUR743.8 million. [more - original PR]