Wizz Air Holdings operating profit increases 5% in FY2017

Wizz Air Holdings reported (25-May-2017) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Revenue: EUR1571 million, +10% year-on-year; Passenger ticket: EUR916 million, +2%; Ancillary: EUR655.7 million, +23%;

Total operating costs: EUR1325 million, +11%; Airport, handling and en-route charges: EUR390.0 million, +14%; Fuel: EUR375.2 million, -7%;

Operating profit: EUR246.7 million, +5%;

Net profit: EUR246 million, +28%;

Passengers: 23.8 million, +19%;

Load factor: 90.1%, +1.9ppt;

Revenue per ASK: EUR 3.75 cents, -8.5%;

Cost per ASK: EUR 3.15 cents, -7.8%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 2.25 cents, -0.6%;

Total assets: EUR1696million;

Cash and cash equivalents: EUR774 million;

Total liabilities: EUR743.8 million. [more - original PR]