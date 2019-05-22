Wizz Air handles 200m passengers over its first 15 years

Wizz Air marked (21-May-2019) the 15th anniversary of its launch of operations on 19-May-2004. The carrier handled 200 million passengers during the 15 years period, after achieving 100 million passengers in Oct-2015. The carrier increased its fleet to 112 Airbus aircraft and holds orders for 250 A321neos. CEO József Váradi said: "Our market leadership and increased focus on the CEE region gives us a unique advantage by allowing us to enter an underpenetrated market, in which we strive to get people into the franchise of flying, rather than compete for the passengers of existing airlines". [more - original PR]