15-Nov-2021 9:01 AM
Wizz Air, Frontier, Volaris and JetSMART sign firm orders for 255 A321neo aircraft
Airbus announced (14-Nov-2021) Indigo Partners' portfolio airlines signed firm orders for 255 A321neo aircraft at the 2021 Dubai Airshow, as follows:
- Wizz Air: 75 A321neo and 27 A321XLR;
- Frontier Airlines: 91 A321neo;
- Volaris: 39 A321neo;
- JetSMART: 21 A321neo and two A321XLR.
In addition to this order, Volaris and JetSMART will convert 38 A320neos to A321neos from their existing aircraft backlogs. By the end of Oct-2021, the A320neo family totalled over 7550 orders from 122 customers since its launch in 2010. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Wizz Air] [more - original PR - Frontier Airlines]