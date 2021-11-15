Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-Nov-2021 9:01 AM

Wizz Air, Frontier, Volaris and JetSMART sign firm orders for 255 A321neo aircraft

Airbus announced (14-Nov-2021) Indigo Partners' portfolio airlines signed firm orders for 255 A321neo aircraft at the 2021 Dubai Airshow, as follows: 

In addition to this order, Volaris and JetSMART will convert 38 A320neos to A321neos from their existing aircraft backlogs. By the end of Oct-2021, the A320neo family totalled over 7550 orders from 122 customers since its launch in 2010. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Wizz Air] [more - original PR - Frontier Airlines]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More