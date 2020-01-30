30-Jan-2020 12:28 PM
Wizz Air fleet grows 12% in 2019
Wizz Air expanded (29-Jan-2020) its fleet from 106 aircraft in 4Q2018 to 120 aircraft in 4Q2019. The carrier is also increasing aircraft at the following bases with additions in FY2020 and FY2021:
- Bucharest: From 11 to 13 aircraft;
- Budapest: From 13 to 14;
- Chisinau: From two to three;
- Gdansk: From seven to eight;
- Iasi: From two to three;
- Kutaisi: From two to five;
- Skopje: From four to five;
- Timisoara: From two to three;
- Varna: From four to five;
- Vienna: From five to nine;
- Warsaw: From eight to nine. [more - original PR]