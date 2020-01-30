Wizz Air fleet grows 12% in 2019

Wizz Air expanded (29-Jan-2020) its fleet from 106 aircraft in 4Q2018 to 120 aircraft in 4Q2019. The carrier is also increasing aircraft at the following bases with additions in FY2020 and FY2021:

Bucharest: From 11 to 13 aircraft;

Budapest: From 13 to 14;

Chisinau: From two to three;

Gdansk: From seven to eight;

Iasi: From two to three;

Kutaisi: From two to five;

Skopje: From four to five;

Timisoara: From two to three;

Varna: From four to five;

Vienna: From five to nine;

Warsaw: From eight to nine. [more - original PR]