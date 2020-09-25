Wizz Air revised (25-Sep-2020) capacity projections for 2020 in light of ongoing travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent drop in demand for travel during winter 2020/2021. Wizz Air expects to operate 50% of capacity in Oct-2020, compared to 2019. Should the level of restrictions remain at the current level, Wizz Air anticipates not to operate at a higher level of capacity than 50% during the winter season. Wizz Air expects to emerge from the crisis as a structural winner despite challenging conditions. As previously reported by CAPA, in Sep-2020 Wizz Air estimated capacity for 3Q2020 to reach 60% and remain at 60% in 4Q2020. [more - original PR]