Wizz Air expects new director to contribute to digital development

Wizz Air appointed (26-Sep-2018) Maria Kyriacou as independent non-executive director, effective 25-Sep-2018. Ms Kyriacou is the International ITV Studios president. Thierry de Preux is retiring from the board. Chairman William Franke expects Ms Kyriacou to offer first hand experience as the company moves into the next phase of digital development. Mr Franke said: "Wizz Air has always been a digital-focused business with more than 96% of sales coming through the Company's website, wizzair.com, one of the world's top ten most visited airline websites". [more - original PR]