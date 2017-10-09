Wizz Air to add second A320 at Kutaisi base and launch four services from May-2018

Wizz Air announced (06-Oct-2017) plans to double operations in Georgia by adding a second A320 aircraft at the Kutaisi base from May-2018 and launching four new routes and increasing frequency of existing services. The carrier plans to launch the following routes:

Kutaisi-Rome Fiumicino: Twice weekly from 17-May-2018;

Kutaisi-Paris Beauvais: Three times weekly from 17-May-2018;

Kutaisi-Barcelona: Three times weekly from 18-May-2018;

Kutaisi-Prague: Twice weekly from 19-May-2018.

The carrier also plans to increase frequency on the following routes:

Kutaisi-Berlin Schoenefeld: From three to four times weekly;

Kutaisi-Dortmund: From twice to three times weekly.

The expansion brings the carrier's investment in Georgia to almost USD200 million and increases capacity by 77%, offering more than 428,000 seats on 16 routes to 11 countries. Wizz Air CCO George Michalopoulos said: "We are delighted that one year after the Kutaisi base opening, our traffic numbers have tripled". [more - original PR]