9-Oct-2017 10:18 AM

Wizz Air to add second A320 at Kutaisi base and launch four services from May-2018

Wizz Air announced (06-Oct-2017) plans to double operations in Georgia by adding a second A320 aircraft at the Kutaisi base from May-2018 and launching four new routes and increasing frequency of existing services. The carrier plans to launch the following routes:

  • Kutaisi-Rome Fiumicino: Twice weekly from 17-May-2018;
  • Kutaisi-Paris Beauvais: Three times weekly from 17-May-2018;
  • Kutaisi-Barcelona: Three times weekly from 18-May-2018;
  • Kutaisi-Prague: Twice weekly from 19-May-2018.

The carrier also plans to increase frequency on the following routes:

The expansion brings the carrier's investment in Georgia to almost USD200 million and increases capacity by 77%, offering more than 428,000 seats on 16 routes to 11 countries. Wizz Air CCO George Michalopoulos said: "We are delighted that one year after the Kutaisi base opening, our traffic numbers have tripled". [more - original PR]

