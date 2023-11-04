Wizz Air chief corporate and ESG officer: 'Sustainability is at the heart of our strategy'

Wizz Air chief corporate and ESG officer Yvonne Moynihan, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (03-Nov-2023) "We have embedded sustainability into every aspect of our business and sustainability is at the heart of our strategy going forward". Ms Moynihan said the LCC is focused on fleet renewal in the short term and sustainable aviation fuel in the medium term, adding: "With SAF we have invested and put capital into research and development. We've entered into a number of agreements with providers and within the EU we will have mandates to use SAF by 2025... In the long term we're already focusing on hydrogen".