Wizz Air CEO confirms 'trim' of full year growth target, maintains profit guidance

Wizz Air CEO József Váradi commented (25-Jul-2018) on the carrier's 1Q2018 performance, stating: "Wizz Air has once again delivered double digit growth in passenger numbers and revenues, while also delivering ever higher load factors and net profit of EUR50m in the first quarter... This was a very solid performance given the absence of high yielding Easter traffic which fell into the end of the last financial year as well as a backdrop of significant challenges caused by European air traffic control issues". He added: "With these disruptions likely to continue into autumn and on the back of a continued rise in fuel prices in the first quarter the company took the decision to trim its full year growth target from 20% to 18%". Mr Váradi however stated the carrier is "well positioned to deliver in 2019 and beyond and we remain confident in our full year guidance of EUR310 to EUR340 million net profit for the year". [more - original PR]