4-Nov-2022 2:40 PM

Wizz Air CEO: At one point in future we will have to decarbonise flying completely

Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (04-Nov-2022) looking at sustainability from an airline perspective there are different stages, including applying for available technology and how to operate it. Mr Varadi said: "At one point in future we will have to decarbonise flying completely", adding: "Electric is not a solution for bigger aircraft, it needs to be around hydrogen". He noted there are currently "lots of issues" with hydrogen, including safety aspects, regulatory issues and storage issues. He said: "The whole world is nervous about any sort of new technology coming into the market".

