Wizz Air CEO: 'All-time high' financial results in H1FY2020

Wizz Air CEO József Váradi announced (13-Nov-2019) "all-time high" financial results in H1FY2020, ended Sep-2019. Mr Váradi said: "Our low fare - low cost business model delivered an 18% increase in passenger numbers, higher load factors, strong cost and yield performance with ex-fuel unit cost down 3% and unit revenue up 3% year-on-year". Mr Váradi added Wizz Air reported an expanding net profit margin in an operating environment of higher fuel prices. Mr Váradi said: "Wizz Air is the lowest cost producer in the industry in Europe and the largest airline in the growing CEE market, making us a long-term structural winner in the aviation sector". [more - original PR]