Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-Nov-2022 2:44 PM

Wizz Air benefitting from investments made during the pandemic: CEO

Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (04-Nov-2022) "COVID-19 is an issue but it is also an opportunity", adding: "We are 40% larger than what we were pre-pandemic and have made significant investments against the odds". Mr Varadi said the carrier captured new markets, expanded its slot portfolio at London Gatwick Airport and "invaded Italy with six operating bases in the country". He noted "We also started an airline in Abu Dhabi and now we are really benefitting from these investments".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More