Wizz Air benefitting from investments made during the pandemic: CEO

Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (04-Nov-2022) "COVID-19 is an issue but it is also an opportunity", adding: "We are 40% larger than what we were pre-pandemic and have made significant investments against the odds". Mr Varadi said the carrier captured new markets, expanded its slot portfolio at London Gatwick Airport and "invaded Italy with six operating bases in the country". He noted "We also started an airline in Abu Dhabi and now we are really benefitting from these investments".