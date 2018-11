Wizz Air CEO József Váradi stated (07-Nov-2018) the carrier's operations are "back on track", with Oct-2018 and Nov-2018 key performance indicators (KPIs) ahead of 2017 KPIs, despite a "particularly challenging" environment in the six months to 30-Sep-2018. Mr Váradi said the period saw "unprecedented" disruptions caused by ATC strikes, slot constraints and heavily congested airports. [more - original PR]