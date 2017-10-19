Wizz Air UK applies for UK AOC; aims to launch operations from Mar-2018

Wizz Air UK filed (18-Oct-2017) an application for the grant of an Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) and Operating Licence (OL) with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). Subject to receipt of its AOC and OL from the CAA, Wizz Air UK will launch operations in the UK from Mar-2018 with several UK registered aircraft. Wizz Air Hungary's London Luton operating base will become a Wizz Air UK operation which will see the company invest in local resources employing more than 100 management staff, pilots and cabin crew by end of 2018. Routes not taken over by Wizz Air UK will continue to be operated by Wizz Air Hungary. Wizz Air CEO József Váradi said: "The UK remains the single biggest travel market in Europe and we are currently the UK's 8th largest operator and this move is also part of our broader strategy to ensure that our UK operations are Brexit-ready". [more - original PR]