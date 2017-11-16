Wizz Air signs MoU on purchase of 146 A320neo family aircraft

Wizz Air signed (15-Nov-2017) a MoU with Airbus on the purchase of a further 72 A320neo and 74 A321neo aircraft. Deliveries will commence from 2022, with the bulk of the aircraft to be delivered in 2025 and 2026, following on from the delivery of the 110 A321neo aircraft ordered by Wizz Air in 2015. The MoU provides Wizz Air with the right to substitute a number of the A320neo aircraft with the A321neo and vice versa, depending on future requirements. At current list prices, the additional 146 aircraft are worth more than USD17.2 billion, subject to discounts by Airbus. Completion of the order remains subject to approval by Wizz Air shareholders. The new order would bring Wizz Air's outstanding orders with Airbus to 282 aircraft, including eight A320ceo and 18 A321ceo aircraft, deliveries of which will continue to early 2019, and 110 A321neo aircraft, deliveries of which are planned to start in 2019 and continue until the end of 2024. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Polish - II]