Wizz Air to expand Wroclaw base from Mar-2018

Wizz Air announced (07-Sep-2017) plans to expand its Wroclaw base, with the addition of a second A320 aircraft, four new routes and additional frequencies from 30-Mar-2018. The carrier plans to launch the following services:

Wroclaw-Basel: Three times weekly from 31-Mar-2018;

Wroclaw-Gothenburg: Twice weekly from 30-Mar-2018;

Wroclaw-Kutaisi: Twice weekly from 31-Mar-2018;

Wroclaw-Porto: Twice weekly from 31-Mar-2018.

The carrier also plans to increase the frequency of the following services:

Wroclaw-London Luton: From daily to 10 times weekly;

Wroclaw-Eindhoven: From five times weekly to daily;

Wroclaw-Lviv: From three to four times weekly;

Wroclaw-Reykjavik: From two to three.

Wizz Air plans to offer 800,000 seats on its Wroclaw routes in 2018, up 60% year-on-year. With the latest expansion of its Wroclaw fleet, the carrier will base 25 aircraft in Poland by Mar-2018 [more - original PR]