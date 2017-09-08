Loading
8-Sep-2017 10:07 AM

Wizz Air to expand Wroclaw base from Mar-2018

Wizz Air announced (07-Sep-2017) plans to expand its Wroclaw base, with the addition of a second A320 aircraft, four new routes and additional frequencies from 30-Mar-2018. The carrier plans to launch the following services:

  • Wroclaw-Basel: Three times weekly from 31-Mar-2018;
  • Wroclaw-Gothenburg: Twice weekly from 30-Mar-2018;
  • Wroclaw-Kutaisi: Twice weekly from 31-Mar-2018;
  • Wroclaw-Porto: Twice weekly from 31-Mar-2018.

The carrier also plans to increase the frequency of the following services:

  • Wroclaw-London Luton: From daily to 10 times weekly;
  • Wroclaw-Eindhoven: From five times weekly to daily;
  • Wroclaw-Lviv: From three to four times weekly;
  • Wroclaw-Reykjavik: From two to three.

Wizz Air plans to offer 800,000 seats on its Wroclaw routes in 2018, up 60% year-on-year. With the latest expansion of its Wroclaw fleet, the carrier will base 25 aircraft in Poland by Mar-2018 [more - original PR]

