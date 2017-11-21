Wizz Air announces major expansion at London Luton

Wizz Air announced (20-Nov-2017) plans to expand its London Luton Airport base with the addition of four A320 aircraft from Jun-2018, five new routes and additional frequencies. The allocation of four 186 seat A320 aircraft increases the total number of aircraft in Wizz Air's Luton fleet to five.

New London Luton routes:

Larnaca: Daily from 30-May-2018;

Tirana: Three times weekly from 31-May-2018;

Bratislava: Daily from 20-Jun-2018;

Tallinn: Four times weekly from 17-Sep-2018;

Lviv: Three times weekly from 18-Sep-2018;

Frequency increases:

Tel Aviv: From four times weekly to daily from 25-Mar-2018;

Suceava: From five times weekly to daily from 20-Mar-2018;

Pristina: From two to three times weekly from 25-Mar-2018.

Wizz Air handled 5.5 million passengers on London Luton routes in the 12 months to 31-Oct-2017, up 11% year-on-year. The traffic results position Wizz Air as the second largest carrier at London Luton Airport. Wizz Air plans to expand capacity at London Luton by 15% to more than 6.9 million seats across 46 routes to 20 countries in 2018. [more - original PR]