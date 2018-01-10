Wizz Air to launch Vienna base from Jun-2018

Wizz Air announced (09-Jan-2018) plans to add Austria as the 44th country in its network, by establishing a base at Vienna International Airport from Jun-2018. The carrier will open the base with one A320 aircraft, to be followed by the deployment of two A321 aircraft in Nov-2018. Wizz Air will launch the following routes:

Vienna-Bari: Four times weekly from 15-Jun-2018;

Vienna-Bergen: Four times weekly from 25-Nov-2018;

Vienna-Billund: Four times weekly from 16-Nov-2018;

Vienna-Dortmund: Daily from 25-Nov-2018;

Vienna-Gdansk: Four times weekly from 27-Apr-2018;

Vienna-Kutaisi: Three times weekly from 15-Nov-2018;

Vienna-Larnaca: Four times weekly from 25-Nov-2018;

Vienna-Malta: Three times weekly from 14-Jun-2018, increasing to four times weekly from Nov-2018;

Vienna-Nis: Three times weekly from 15-Nov-2018;

Vienna-Ohrid: Three times weekly from 15-Nov-2018;

Vienna-Rome: Daily from 14-Jun-2018;

Vienna-Tel Aviv: Four times weekly from 15-Jun-2018, increasing to daily from Nov-2018;

Vienna-Tuzla: Three times weekly from 27-Apr-2018;

Vienna-Tenerife: Three times weekly from 27-Nov-2018;

Vienna-Thessaloniki: Three times weekly from 15-Nov-2018;

Vienna-Valencia: Three times weekly from 14-Jun-2018, increasing to four times weekly from Nov-2018;

Vienna-Varna: Twice weekly from 28-Apr-2018.

The base represents an investment of USD331 million by Wizz Air. In 2018 Wizz Air will offer 450,000 seats on Austrian routes and operate 69 weekly services from Vienna Airport by the end of 2018. [more - original PR]