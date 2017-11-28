Loading
28-Nov-2017 9:44 AM

Wizz Air to expand Sibiu base with second aircraft, new routes and additional frequencies in 2018

Wizz Air announced (27-Nov-2017) plans to expand its Sibiu base with the addition of a second A320 from Jun-2018, the launch of five services and the increase of frequencies on existing routes. Schedule details are as follows:

New services:

Frequency increases:

Wizz Air plans to offer more than 9.2 million seats on 142 routes from 10 Romanian airports in 2018. Wizz Air will base 24 aircraft in Romania in 2018, including seven new 230 seat A321 aircraft.  [more - original PR]

