Wizz Air and ADDH to launch Wizz Air Abu Dhabi in 2H2020, subject to approvals
Wizz Air Holdings reached (12-Dec-2019) an agreement in principle for the establishment of a local airline in Abu Dhabi in partnership with Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company (ADDH). The new airline will be Wizz Air's first airline established outside of Europe. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is expected to launch operations in 2H2020 and will focus on establishing routes to markets in which Wizz Air has existing, high growth operations, namely Central, Eastern and Western Europe, the Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa in the long term. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi's fleet will comprise A321neo aircraft. The launch is subject to the agreement and entry into force of definitive documentation with ADDH, the receipt of all necessary internal and external approvals and consents, and the new airline satisfying all regulatory requirements of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority to obtain an air operator's certificate. [more - original PR]