23-Dec-2021 7:34 AM
Wizz Air acquires 15 daily slot pairs from Norwegian Air Shuttle at London Gatwick Airport
Wizz Air acquired (22-Dec-2021) 15 daily slot pairs from Norwegian Air Shuttle at London Gatwick Airport. The deal will see Wizz Air UK base four A321neo aircraft at the airport, bringing the total aircraft based at Gatwick to five from spring 2022 onwards, with additional routes from the airport to be announced soon. Wizz Air CEO József Váradi stated: "Acquiring airport slots at Gatwick Airport will enable us to enhance our presence and competitive position in the London market... The 2022 season has the potential to be a tremendous opportunity for UK aviation to get back on its feet". [more - original PR]