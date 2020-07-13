Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to launch operations from Oct-2020

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced (12-Jul-2020) plans to launch operations from 01-Oct-2020. The carrier plans to base two A321neo aircraft at Abu Dhabi and launch the following services from Oct-2020, adding 350,000 seats in Abu Dhabi p/a:

Kutaisi: Twice weekly from 01-Oct-2020;

Odessa: Twice weekly from 01-Oct-2020;

Alexandria: Three times weekly from 02-Oct-2020;

Athens: Three times weekly from 02-Oct-2020;

Larnaca: Twice weekly from 03-Oct-2020;

Yerevan: Twice weekly from 03-Oct-2020.

Four additional A321neo aircraft will be allocated in the first six months of operation. Chairman József Váradi said: "I am delighted to announce the initial network of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and reconfirm the start of its operations on 01-Oct-2020. This announcement is the first step of a long and much awaited journey". Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is also launching an Arabic website and Arabic mobile app. The carrier received national carrier status from the UAE government, subject to meeting regulatory standards prior to commencing operations. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]