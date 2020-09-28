28-Sep-2020 4:18 PM
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi postpones launch of operations to Nov-2020
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi postponed the launch of operations from Oct-2020 to Nov-2020 (Routes Online/Simple Flying/The National, 26/27-Sep-2020). Details as follows:
- Abu Dhabi-Alexandria Borg el Arab: Three times weekly from 16-Nov-2020 with A321neo, previously scheduled to launch from 16-Oct-2020;
- Abu Dhabi-Athens: Three times weekly from 16-Nov-2020 with A321neo, previously scheduled from 16-Oct-2020;
- Abu Dhabi-Kutaisi: Twice weekly from 15-Nov-2020 with A321neo, previously scheduled from 18-Oct-2020;
- Abu Dhabi-Larnaca: Twice weekly from 17-Nov-2020 with A321neo, previously scheduled from 17-Oct-2020;
- Abu Dhabi-Odessa: Twice weekly from 17-Dec-2020 with A321neo, previously scheduled from 25-Oct-2020;
- Abu Dhabi-Yerevan: Twice weekly from 17-Nov-2020 with A321neo, previously scheduled from 17-Oct-2020.