28-Sep-2020 4:18 PM

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi postpones launch of operations to Nov-2020

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi postponed the launch of operations from Oct-2020 to Nov-2020 (Routes Online/Simple Flying/The National, 26/27-Sep-2020). Details as follows:

  • Abu Dhabi-Alexandria Borg el Arab: Three times weekly from 16-Nov-2020 with A321neo, previously scheduled to launch from 16-Oct-2020;
  • Abu Dhabi-Athens: Three times weekly from 16-Nov-2020 with A321neo, previously scheduled from 16-Oct-2020;
  • Abu Dhabi-Kutaisi: Twice weekly from 15-Nov-2020 with A321neo, previously scheduled from 18-Oct-2020;
  • Abu Dhabi-Larnaca: Twice weekly from 17-Nov-2020 with A321neo, previously scheduled from 17-Oct-2020;
  • Abu Dhabi-Odessa: Twice weekly from 17-Dec-2020 with A321neo, previously scheduled from 25-Oct-2020;
  • Abu Dhabi-Yerevan: Twice weekly from 17-Nov-2020 with A321neo, previously scheduled from 17-Oct-2020.

