14-Mar-2019 12:08 PM

Willis Lease Finance Corporation net profit declines 30% in 2018

Willis Lease Finance Corporation reported (13-Mar-2019) the following financial highlights: 

  • Three months ended 31-Dec-2018:
    • Total revenue: USD118.2 million, +87% year-on-year;
      • Lease rent: USD45.9 million, +29.9%;
      • Maintenance reserve: USD30.2 million, +88.7%;
      • Spare parts and equipment sales: USD35.0 million, +245%;
      • Gain on sale of leased equipment: USD5.3 million;
    • Operating profit: USD19.6 million, +835%;
    • Net profit: USD18.1 million, -57.6%
  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2018:
    • Total revenue: USD348.3 million, +26.7%;
      • Lease rent: USD175.6 million, +34.7%;
      • Maintenance reserve: USD87.0 million, +8.5%;
      • Spare parts and equipment sales: USD71.1 million, +38.3%;
      • Gain on sale of leased equipment: USD6.9 million, +40.9%;
    • Operating profit: USD52.5 million, +81.9%;
    • Net profit: USD43.2 million, -30.4%. [more - original PR]

