5-Apr-2021 1:52 AM

Willie Walsh succeeds Alexandre de Juniac as IATA director general

IATA announced (01-Apr-2021) Willie Walsh succeeded Alexandre de Juniac as director general, effective 01-Apr-2021. Mr Walsh said: "My goal is to ensure that IATA is a forceful voice supporting the success of global air transport. We will work with supporters and critics alike to deliver on our commitments to an environmentally sustainable airline industry". Mr Walsh served on the IATA board of governors between 2005 and 2018, including a period as chair in 2016 and 2017. [more - original PR]

