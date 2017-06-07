FedEx president expresses support for Air Traffic Control Reform Initiative

FedEx president and COO and the US NextGen Advisory Committee chairman David Bronczek expressed (05-Jun-2017) support for the Trump Administration's Air Traffic Control Reform Initiative, stating: "We must deploy new technology, modernize procedures, add capacity, and increase productivity in order to meet future anticipated demand, maintain our global leadership in safety, and avert gridlock". Mr Bronczek said: "The current US system must be improved to achieve increased capacity in the skies and on the ground. The solution to keeping the US system from breaking is to remove operations from politics and put air traffic control under an independent organisation". [more - original PR]