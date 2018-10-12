Become a CAPA Member
12-Oct-2018 10:51 AM

WHSmith: Travel contributes to strong sales and profit results

WHSmith CEO Stephen Clarke commented (11-Oct-2018) on the Group's preliminary results for the year ended 31-Aug-2018, stating: "Travel accounts for over half our sales and two thirds of our profits and continues to perform strongly with revenue growth of 8% in the year. This performance has been driven by our ongoing investment in stores and growth in passenger numbers. Profit in Travel is up 7% to GBP103 million". [more - original PR]

