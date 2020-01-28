WHO emergency committee issues some recommendations regarding coronavirus

UN World Health Organisation (WHO) held (23-Jan-2020) a meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee regarding the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The committee recommended China continue to conduct exit screening at international airports and ports in the affected provinces, with the aims early detection of symptomatic travelers for further evaluation and treatment, while minimising interference with international traffic. It also encouraged screening at Chinese domestic airports, railway stations, and long-distance bus stations as necessary. For other countries, the WHO stated it is expected that further international exportation of cases may appear in any country. Thus, all countries should be prepared for containment, including active surveillance, early detection, isolation and case management, contact tracing and prevention of onward spread of coronavirus infection, and to share full data with WHO. [more - original PR]