White House press secretary unsure regarding 2018 infrastructure bill

US White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated (10-May-2018) she is not sure whether there will be an infrastructure bill in 2018. She stated: "Certainly, the administration, as you mentioned, secured some funding for infrastructure projects. We also laid out priorities that we wanted to see in an infrastructure legislation package. We're going to continue to look at ways to improve the nation's infrastructure. But in terms of a specific piece of legislation, I'm not aware that that will happen by the end of the year". [more - original PR]