Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-Jan-2021 8:38 AM

WheelTug becomes new IATA strategic partner

WheelTug joined (18-Jan-2021) IATA's Ground Operations Automation & Digitalization Group as a strategic partner. WheelTug is in the final certification stages of its WheelTug system, a fully removable retrofit electric drive system installed into the nose wheels of an aircraft. This electric taxi system enables pilot-controlled taxiing and manoeuvres in gate and terminal areas without the use of tugs or jet engines. [more - original PR

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More