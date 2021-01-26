WheelTug becomes new IATA strategic partner

WheelTug joined (18-Jan-2021) IATA's Ground Operations Automation & Digitalization Group as a strategic partner. WheelTug is in the final certification stages of its WheelTug system, a fully removable retrofit electric drive system installed into the nose wheels of an aircraft. This electric taxi system enables pilot-controlled taxiing and manoeuvres in gate and terminal areas without the use of tugs or jet engines. [more - original PR]