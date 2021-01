WheelTug reported (18-Jan-2021) it has signed letters of intent (LoI) from more than 25 airlines, representing over 2000 aircraft, for its retrofit electric drive system used for aircraft taxiing and ground manoeuvring. The LoIs account for around 15% of all 737s and A320s in service. In 2020, WheelTug doubled the number of positions reserved by airlines. [more - original PR]