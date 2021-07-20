Become a CAPA Member
'What could the Sydney Airport Takeover bid mean for the industry?' now available on demand

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (19-Jul-2021) the session 'What could the Sydney Airport Takeover bid mean for the industry?' from CAPA Live July 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The interview features CAPA - Centre for Aviation chairman emeritus Peter Harbison and Morgan Stanley analyst Rob Koh discussing the airport's takeover bid, complications of airport ownership and Sydney Airport revenue. [more - CAPA TV]

