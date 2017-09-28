WestJet introduces ULCC brand and logo: Swoop

WestJet announced (27-Sep-2017) Swoop is the new name and logo for its ULCC in Canada, with services to begin selling in early 2018. To be headquartered in Calgary, Swoop will offer a no frills, lower fare travel option. An exact location will be announced at a later date, EVP of strategy Bob Cummings said, noting Calgary offers an opportunity to save costs through the availability of existing infrastructure as well as shared services with WestJet's corporate head office. Mr Cummings said: "The name Swoop denotes exactly what we plan to do. It's a powerful verb that demonstrates we plan to swoop in to the Canadian market with a new business model that will provide lower fares and greater opportunity for more Canadians to travel". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]