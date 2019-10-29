Become a CAPA Member
29-Oct-2019 3:14 PM

WestJet transborder, international traffic growth in 3Q2019 due to strong network demand

WestJet reported (28-Oct-2019) 58.7% of its traffic was domestic in 3Q2019, down 3.3% year-on-year, while 41.3% of traffic was transborder and international, up 10.7%. Domestic traffic growth outpaced the carrier's capacity growth during 3Q2019, resulting in regional load factor improvements, while traffic growth within the transborder and international markets was due to strong demand across its network, resulting in load improvements in all markets. [more - original PR]

