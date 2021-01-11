Become a CAPA Member
Loading
11-Jan-2021 2:39 AM

WestJet to stand down 1000 employees, reduce capacity by 80%

WestJet announced (08-Jan-2021) the following reductions to its operations due to continuing travel advisories and restrictions: 

  • 1000 employees to be stood down through a combination of furloughs, temporary layoffs, unpaid leave and reduced hours. There will also be a hiring freeze;
  • Approximately 30% of planned Feb-2021 and Mar-2021 capacity to be removed from the schedule, an 80% year-on-year reduction;
  • Domestic frequencies to be reduced by 160 departures;
  • International capacity will be down 93%, with the carrier to operate five daily flights compared to 100 in 2020;
  • The airline will operate approximately 150 daily departures, returning to Jun-2001 levels. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More