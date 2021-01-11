11-Jan-2021 2:39 AM
WestJet to stand down 1000 employees, reduce capacity by 80%
WestJet announced (08-Jan-2021) the following reductions to its operations due to continuing travel advisories and restrictions:
- 1000 employees to be stood down through a combination of furloughs, temporary layoffs, unpaid leave and reduced hours. There will also be a hiring freeze;
- Approximately 30% of planned Feb-2021 and Mar-2021 capacity to be removed from the schedule, an 80% year-on-year reduction;
- Domestic frequencies to be reduced by 160 departures;
- International capacity will be down 93%, with the carrier to operate five daily flights compared to 100 in 2020;
- The airline will operate approximately 150 daily departures, returning to Jun-2001 levels. [more - original PR]