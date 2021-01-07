WestJet to return 737 MAX to service in 'phased' approach from 21-Jan-2021

WestJet announced (06-Jan-2021) plans to return its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to service in a "phased and transparent approach" from 21-Jan-2021. President and CEO Ed Sims reported the carrier is ready to fly once Transport Canada grants confirmation to open Canadian airspace to the aircraft. WestJet plans to operate three times weekly services between Calgary and Toronto, while evaluating further services and additional frequencies. It currently operates six daily flights between the two cities. [more - original PR]