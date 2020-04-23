WestJet to reduce workforce by another 3000 staff

WestJet, via its official blog, announced (22-Apr-2020) plans to reduce its workforce by a further 3000 staff, effective early May-2020. WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims stated: "With less than 5% of our pre-COVID-19 guest loads, work is simply not currently available", therefore the carrier "will utilise the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy programme to retain our people on our payroll and to ensure they remain connected to the company". [more - original PR]