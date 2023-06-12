Become a CAPA Member
12-Jun-2023 10:27 AM

WestJet to integrate Swoop operations by late Oct-2023 under new CBA

WestJet and Swoop pilots, represented by Air Line Pilots Association International (ALPA), ratified (09-Jun-2023) a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with WestJet Group, effective from 01-Jan-2023 until 31-Dec-2026. WestJet Group will now begin efforts to integrate Swoop, with full integration into mainline operations expected by the end of Oct-2023. Swoop will continue to operate its existing network until 28-Oct-2023, with Swoop employees to move to WestJet. [more - original PR]

