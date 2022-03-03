WestJet to acquire Sunwing Airlines and tour operator Sunwing Vacations

WestJet reached (02-Mar-2022) a definitive agreement to acquire Sunwing Airlines and its tour operator division Sunwing Vacations. The acquisition will enable WestJet to offer an expanded network to include Sunwing's 74 destinations across the Americas, as well as increased capacity by operating usually seasonal aircraft year-round. Upon closure of the transaction, WestJet Group will establish a new tour operating business unit combining Sunwing Vacations and WestJet Vacations, to be led by Sunwing CEO Stephen Hunter and headquartered in Toronto. The acquisition is expected to close in late 2022, subject to regulatory approval. [more - original PR]