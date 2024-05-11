Loading
WestJet sustainability officer: Decarbonisation necessary 'to have the social licence to operate'

WestJet Group EVP and chief people, corporate and sustainability officer Angela Avery, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "When we look at the opportunity we provide to guests to be able to buy offsets... that's not what consumers are actually doing". Ms Avery added: "We're not seeing individual choices which are making a difference in a material way in relation to [sustainability]... At the end of the day, we do need to decarbonise in order to have the social licence to operate".

