WestJet still expects system wide and domestic capacity growth

WestJet reported (08-May-2018) it expects system wide capacity to grow between 4.5% and 5.5% year-on-year in 2Q2018, with domestic projected to grow between 3% and 4%. Forecast growth in 2Q2018 was attributed to the use of higher density narrowbody aircraft, a shift in fleet mix to larger narrowbody aircraft, growth in Bombardier Q400 operations, the initiation of WestJet Link and the launch of Swoop. [more - original PR]