WestJet securityholders vote in 'overwhelming support' for agreement with Onex

WestJet reported (23-Jul-2019) more than 92.5% of shareholders and optionholders voted in approval of its proposed transaction with Onex Corporation. WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims stated the carrier is "pleased" with the "overwhelming support" from securityholders. The arrangement between WestJet and Onex remains subject to other closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and final approval by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. [more - original PR]