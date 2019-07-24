Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-Jul-2019 9:25 AM

WestJet securityholders vote in 'overwhelming support' for agreement with Onex

WestJet reported (23-Jul-2019) more than 92.5% of shareholders and optionholders voted in approval of its proposed transaction with Onex Corporation. WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims stated the carrier is "pleased" with the "overwhelming support" from securityholders. The arrangement between WestJet and Onex remains subject to other closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and final approval by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More