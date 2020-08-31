31-Aug-2020 9:41 AM
WestJet revises policies to include updated contact tracing and mask wearing requirements
WestJet announced (28-Aug-2020) the following policy updates, effective 01-Sep-2020:
- Zero-tolerance policy towards passengers over the age of two who are non compliant with the requirement for masks and face coverings. Penalties for non compliant passengers will include denied boarding, return of the aircraft to the gate and suspension of travel on any WestJet Group aircraft for up to one year;
- Mandatory input of contact information at the 24 hour check in online process and at kiosks for all passengers travelling on WestJet, WestJet Encore, WestJet Link and Swoop. This mandate will require passengers to provide up to date information prior to receiving a boarding pass. Mandatory information at WestJet check in kiosks will be phased into the policy change by the end of Sep-2020.
WestJet CEO Ed Sims stated: "A coordinated approach is essential, and we are advocating for contact tracing enhancements along with the introduction of testing". [more - original PR]