31-Oct-2018 9:19 AM
WestJet returns to profitability despite downward pressure due to fuel prices, competition
WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims stated (29/30-Oct-2018) the airline returned to profitability in 3Q2018, despite "continued downward pressure from the dramatic increases in fuel price and competitive capacity". He also cited the impact of the "lingering impact of the threat of industrial action". WestJet expects to take delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 in late Jan-2019, after which it plans to commence services from Calgary to London Gatwick, Paris and Dublin in spring 2019. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]