Loading
10-Apr-2018 8:15 AM

WestJet reports record quarter of 6.1m pax in 1Q2018

WestJet reported (09-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

  • Passengers: 2.2 million, +6.7% year-on-year;
  • Passenger traffic (RPMs): +7.0%;
  • Passenger load factor: 85.6%, +1.5ppts.

WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims said: "We are pleased to see such strong year-over-year traffic growth as 6.1 million guests chose to fly with us in the first quarter… This new record for the quarter is all the more remarkable given the degree of disruption during the challenging winter season". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More