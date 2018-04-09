WestJet reports record quarter of 6.1m pax in 1Q2018

WestJet reported (09-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

Passengers: 2.2 million, +6.7% year-on-year;

Passenger traffic (RPMs): +7.0%;

Passenger load factor: 85.6%, +1.5ppts.

WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims said: "We are pleased to see such strong year-over-year traffic growth as 6.1 million guests chose to fly with us in the first quarter… This new record for the quarter is all the more remarkable given the degree of disruption during the challenging winter season". [more - original PR]