WestJet reported (08-Jun-2017) the following traffic highlights for May-2017:

Passenger traffic (RPMs): +4.8% year-on-year;

Passenger load factor: 80.6%, -0.8ppt. [more - original PR]

WestJet: "We continue to be pleased with our strong traffic growth as a record number of guests chose to fly with us in May". Gregg Saretsky, president and CEO. Source: Company statement, 08-Jun-2017.