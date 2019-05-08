WestJet reports increased net earnings in 1Q2019, 'continue to see positive trends'

WestJet reported (07-May-2019) net earnings of CAD45.6 million (USD33.8 million) or CAD0.40 (USD0.29) per fully diluted share in 1Q2019, compared to net earnings of CAD34.2 million (USD25.4 million) or CAD0.30 (USD0.22) per fully diluted share in 1Q2018. WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims stated: "We remain confident in our strategic direction and continue to see positive trends as a result of our prudent growth and the strategic initiatives we are undertaking". [more - original PR]